Sandisk Has A New Plan To Save Budget Consumers From Soaring Memory Prices

Hard drive prices are rising as demand grows. Back in January, Tom's Hardware reported, per ComputerBase, prices had risen 46%, nearly tripling, over the four months prior. While they've come down a little since, SSDs are still expensive. The popular storage provider Sandisk has a plan to help. Soon, it will launch two SATA drives, the Sandisk 320 and Sandisk 520, with the express goal of making storage more accessible than M.2 NVMe solid-state drives. However, the new Sandisk SATA drives will sacrifice a bit of performance for price and availability, since they use older technology.

If you didn't already know, there are four major types of hard drives, including SATA and NVMe. SATA is used in both physical hard drives and modern solid-state drives. SATA SSDs use a Serial ATA bus connection, which is limited compared to the NVMe format. SATA SSDs can achieve 550 MB/s write speeds, which are 10 to 15 times faster than conventional drives. NVMe uses the PCIe bus, and PCIe 5.0 — the current version — can achieve theoretical speeds of up to 64,000 MB/s over 32 lanes. It's much, much faster.

Sandisk's new drives will be an alternative to NVMe. Sandisk 320 capacities start at 250GB and go up to 2TB, while the Sandisk 520 starts at 500GB and goes up to 4TB. Sandisk has yet to announce prices, but given the promise to make them accessible, they should be close to market value. You can currently find a $250GB SATA SSD for about $50. A Dutch retailer has purportedly listed the launch date for the new drives as the beginning of June, but nothing has been officially confirmed.