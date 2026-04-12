Are Hard Drives Still Worth Buying In 2026?

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Due to the high demand for specialized memory chips used in AI data centers, we're living in an era of unstable gadget prices. A variety of gadgets are expected to receive a jump in price due to the memory shortage, and certain companies are already increasing the price of their products, with Sony announcing a second round of PlayStation 5 price hikes in March 2026.

German site ComputerBase has been tracking the price of SSDs and HDDs since September 2025, and as of this writing, the site's data suggests that they've increased by an average of 86.59% and 50.83%, respectively. The most expensive HDD has risen by roughly 72%, while the most expensive SSD tracked by the site is up by about 170% since September 2025. For this reason, if you were planning to build your PC in 2026 or had already started shopping for parts in 2025 but hadn't bought storage yet, the current price of SSDs and HDDs might hurt your wallet.

Since HDDs haven't risen in price as much as SSDs, you might be considering getting one as a way to save some cash. However, SSDs are better than HDDs in terms of speed, durability, and energy efficiency. But with their higher price, you might be wondering whether it's worth buying an HDD instead. While we would typically advise against buying HDDs, they're worth it in 2026 as they haven't risen in cost as much as SSDs and are the perfect option if you want a bulk storage solution to help replace cloud storage services.