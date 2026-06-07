5 Disadvantages Of Apple Music You Should Know About

Apple Music, Apple's self-titled music streaming service, has undergone several changes over its decade of existence. As a day one subscriber, I remember all the different logos and UI interactions, every time Apple deleted all my songs from my library, and even when it tried to create a social media platform inside Apple Music, but artists were the only ones who could post. As time passed, the service greatly improved. However, it still suffers from fundamental disadvantages that Spotify and other competitors have solved or pioneered solutions to a long time ago. Among the disadvantages of being an Apple Music subscriber is that the app is very inconsistent across platforms, it lacks social functions, and, yes, Spotify Wrapped is still a lot better than Apple Music Replay.

One of the main things that keep Apple Music from being a better service is how it's tied into the different operating systems, which means Apple just doesn't add new features every week to the platform, as Spotify seems to do quite often. Subscribers need to wait anywhere from 45 days to a couple months for something new, as Apple only updates Apple Music through main software updates.

For example, iOS 26.5 didn't add anything new to Apple Music, meaning that the last time we got a meaningful update for the platform was in late-March with iOS 26.4. In the meantime, Spotify announced several AI functions, improved social features, and more. Here's what else you miss with the way Apple Music currently operates.