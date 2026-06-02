The World Record For Fastest Drone Was Just Broken Thanks To Carbon Fiber

Drone technologies are changing at an unprecedented rate. As leaps in artificial intelligence and robotics transform military and industrial strategies, drones have emerged as a driving force of rapidly evolving military and industrial landscapes. But despite roughly $30 billion being poured into drone development worldwide, innovations in the space continue to emanate from unlikely places. Nowhere is there a better example than the group of YouTubers who just set the unofficial record for the fastest drone ever made.

The quadcopter, dubbed Blackbird by its engineering team, bested the previous record by almost 50 mph, reaching an astounding 453 mph during their standout run. The developers, Australian duo Aidan Kelly and Ben Biggs, who run the YouTube channel Drone Pro Hub, added custom-made carbon fiber rotors sporting an ingenious serrated edge to break through aerodynamic limits. Adding high-pitch blades was another innovation that paved their way up the drone speed leaderboard. Although not an official Guinness World Record, given Biggs and Kelly's test run lacked an official observer, the video evidence of the duo's feat is impressive.

The team has cemented itself at the forefront of the drone development game. How quickly their sawtooth rotor design makes its way into military — especially with its Amazon-style marketplaces for military drones — commercial, and amateur drone builds will be a storyline to watch. Given the lightspeed advancement of drone technologies, it won't be shocking to see developers mimicking the duo's designs.