5 3D Printer Brands That Can Compete With Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab originally bridged the gap between accessibility and consumer 3D printing for buyers by delivering fast, reliable multi-color printing right out of the box. The maker community has previously praised Bambu Lab for making additive manufacturing accessible while looking good doing it. But a major shift toward an Apple-like closed-source ecosystem has slowly alienated a large proportion of the maker community, mainly by going against the freedom and creativity that its customers value. Even Bambu Lab's community-driven library, Makerworld, is making waves due to its recent re-uploading issues, causing some users to look for other websites with free 3D printing projects.

The rug-pull against consumer choice hit its climax in late 2025 when Bambu Lab sent legal cease-and-desist threats to an open-source developer who created a local network workaround for OrcaSlicer. Creators and makers feel that the company is actively locking down its hardware, forcing prints through its cloud servers, and restricting third-party modifications under the guise of security.

For those that don't want big tech companies telling them how to use the hardware they paid for and are against internet dependencies, telemetry tracking, and firmware lockouts, there are some fantastic alternatives. Of course, there are basic specifications and use cases one should consider before buying a 3D printer, but several competitors offer incredible 3D printers with speed, multi-material compatibility, and total local control over hardware. We've checked out some of the best 3D printer brands on the market right now, and we're confident makers won't miss Bambu Lab one bit.