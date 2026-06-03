Huge Botnet Linked To Russia Infected Over 10 Million Devices Before Being Shut Down

Dutch authorities announced that they disrupted one of the largest cyberhacking breaches in history. Targeting more than 17 million consumer devices worldwide, ranging from computers and tablets to smartphones and security cameras, hackers targeted victims in a vast botnet scheme, enlisting them in a residential proxy service that was used to conduct cyberattacks at scale. According to a press release announcing the enforcement action, Dutch investigators confiscated 200 servers located in the Netherlands that were used to run the operation.

A botnet is a dangerous form of cyberattack framework that hijacks infected devices to carry out malicious activities. Typically, hackers infect victims' devices with malicious software that enables them to control the devices remotely without the user's notice. Because they can control vast numbers of devices, botnets are incredibly effective at Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, in which hackers overwhelm a server with an unmanageable volume of internet traffic. They're also effective means of anonymously conducting cyberattacks, distributing phishing and spam emails, and conducting fraud. In this case, a report by Dutch outlet NL Times states that cybercriminals infected devices with poor security protections to serve as nodes in a "residential proxy service." Once infected, the devices were then used to reroute internet traffic to "launch large-scale cyberattacks," without victims' knowledge. According to Dutch authorities, the network is now offline.

The action reflects the increasing prevalence of botnets and residential proxy networks in global hacking operations. In recent months, victims have seen everything from routers to Android-based streaming devices spying for hackers. It seems like it's time to make your home router more secure.