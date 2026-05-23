5 Easy Ways To Make Your Router More Secure

When you set up a router, you're not just bringing the internet into your home. That small networking device can be a gateway for nefarious individuals to access your digital life if you don't take the necessary steps to protect it. Being a device with software and firmware on it, hackers can utilize several ever-evolving methods to hack it. They look for weaknesses like default passwords, outdated firmware, and weak encryption to gain access and turn your life upside down. Luckily, you're not defenseless.

You might think cybercriminals don't target routers all that much, but they do. According to a report by the cybersecurity company DexPose, among the cyber attackers that target IoT devices, 75% of them are aimed at routers (Netgear is the most targeted). When hackers take over the routers, they infect them with malware, allowing them to spy on you, recruit the device into a botnet, and use your connection for fraud and cyber attacks.

You don't need to be a security expert to strengthen your router's security. You should change the default Wi-Fi password when setting it up, but you need to go beyond by getting to know a few important settings. For instance, you need to change your default SSID and admin password. You also need to enable things like MAC address filtering, disable Universal Plug and Play (UPnP), and ensure the router is using a strong security protocol.