How Often Should You Replace Your Router?

The general rule is to replace your router every four to five years, sometimes even every three, depending on how much load you put on it and whether you can see clear signs that the hardware is too old to keep going. Another sure indication, beyond frequent overheating and rebooting, is when your router appears on an end-of-service list published by your ISP. You won't receive any more software updates past the EOL date, so the router will no longer be supported going forward. It's similar to a smartphone: a manufacturer decides how many OS and security updates it gets. Once that is over, you won't be getting any more, or are at least very unlikely to. And like smartphones that no longer receive security updates, your router becomes an open, vulnerable target for cybercriminals. You also miss out on features like faster Wi-Fi standards, such as Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), and up-to-date encryption protocols like WPA3.

If, for some reason, you decide to buy a secondhand router at a low price, you definitely want to ensure that it can handle your devices, now and into the future. One indication that you might be using an old router is if your electronics struggle to stay connected to the internet when your microwave is running. That's only a problem if you're still using a single-band 2.4 GHz router. In that case, upgrading to a dual-band router can help.