Renting Your Router Is A Waste Of Money - Here's What To Do Instead

According to a 2025 Parks Associates report, around 71% of United States households get their internet via a rented router. That's not particularly surprising; Wi-Fi makes it easier to connect to the internet, after all, more so if you live in a larger home. However, Wi-Fi is not the only means by which you can connect to the internet. If you don't want to use a rented router, you could always forgo the Wi-Fi entirely and go for exclusively wired connections, arguably a simpler option that saves you the trouble of finding a good spot for a router.

Rather than renting a router, you could purchase a MoCA adapter from Amazon, like the goCoax MoCA 2.5 adapter, connect it directly to your home's internet via a coaxial cable, then connect Ethernet cables from that to your device of choice. Your internet setup does need to be MoCA-compatible for this approach to work, but if it is, you can get quick, hearty internet more or less immediately.

Of course, there are obvious drawbacks to this approach: not using Wi-Fi at all means you can't connect with any device that lacks an Ethernet port, like a smartphone. Additionally, connecting directly to the internet through your coax does present security risks that a router would normally protect you against. Finally, you may need to snake however many Ethernet cables you're using around your home, which could be a major tripping hazard. You could have them installed directly into the walls, but this is costly and time-consuming, and probably not an option if you live in a rented property like an apartment.