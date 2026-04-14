4 Cheap Routers On Amazon That Users Swear By
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Buying a new router can already be pretty stressful, considering how many options there are, the different speeds, Ethernet support and more. Now that the FCC is banning foreign-made routers, the buying process is only going to get more difficult, especially if you want to save some money.
That being said, if you do need a new router, now is the time to buy one, as the availability of many brands may change drastically in the coming months based on the FCC's decision. And just because you're looking to buy a cheap router doesn't mean you need to buy junk. Some cheap routers can actually be good; you just have to know which ones to look for.
Before we start, it's important to understand the situation at the time this article was written. Right now, there aren't very many (if any) consumer-grade wireless routers available for purchase in the United States that aren't affected by the FCC's ban. Unfortunately, exactly how the FCC will determine if a router is not foreign-made is not described in the new ruling. This is leading some to worry it could be a high bar, like the FTC's "Made in USA" standard, which requires that no component in the item be from a foreign country. You should make sure you're aware of where these routers originate, and check the FCC's expiration date for foreign router updates.
TP-Link AC1200
When you're looking at cheaper routers, it's almost impossible not to come across options from TP-Link. Unfortunately, it's one of many router companies affected by the new FCC ban. TP-Link routers should be safe to use for now, but you'll want to ensure you update the firmware before the FCC cut-off date.
That said, the TP-Link AC1200 Gigabit Wi-Fi Router is a hard option to beat, with the original retail price on Amazon being just $49.99, though you may be able to find it cheaper during a sale. While it's unclear what will happen with TP-Link going forward, you can't really argue with more than 13,000 reviews on Amazon, 75% of which are five-star reviews.
Many reviews note that the router has a good range and works well, with one reviewer saying they have the router installed in a separate building 100 feet from their house and receive the signal from an ethernet cable perfectly. The reviewers also shared their satisfaction with the setup process, stating that they simply needed to plug it in, follow a few instructions, and then it was ready to go. It is a slightly older model, though, which is something to consider, as it's generally recommended to replace your router every few years.
ASUS RT-AX1800S
The next cheap router you'll want to check out is the ASUS RT-AX1800S. This dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router is not only expandable but also supports AiMesh. It also has over 2,500 reviews on Amazon, averaging 4.4 stars. The router is a bit more expensive than comparable routers, usually running $69.99 on Amazon. Customer reviews note that the signal is strong, while others praise its easy-to-navigate interface for managing settings.
The ASUS RT-AX1800S looks like a good deal for a reliable router, thanks to its solid speeds and range. It also comes with one Gigabit WAN port and four Gigabit LAN ports, as well as what the company calls "commercial-grade security." Setup is easy according to customer reviews, and only requires users to scan a QR code and then follow a few simple steps in the router's app to get everything set up. The only thing to bear in mind is that this router uses Wi-Fi 6 hardware, so you'll want to make sure your equipment can take advantage of that connection.
Linksys AX2200
Linksys is another solid name in routers, and the company has more than its fair share of options available. The Linksys AX2200 is usually available at a retail price of $44.94, and it can even go lower if you find a good deal. The router has earned over 300 reviews on Amazon, averaging 4.2 stars. The latest 2024 release is still going strong, with recent reviews noting that it is a "good budget router" with range and speeds up to 2.2Gbps, based on the company's claims, which should allow for 4K streaming.
Other reviewers note that the router is easy to set up, and that its speeds are faster than the default wireless routers often offered by internet service providers, while still being extremely affordable. The Wi-Fi 6 router supports dual-band signals, includes support for an expandable mesh system, and can connect up to 15 or more devices, according to the product details.
NETGEAR Nighthawk RAX36
The final router we want to highlight is the Netgear Nighthawk RAX36. This Wi-Fi 6 router is typically available for $74.93, but you can often find it for closer to $50 or $60, depending on the deal. It has over 300 reviews and an average rating of 4.4 stars. The router offers support for up to 2,000 square feet of range, a built-in VPN, and can connect with up to 25 devices. Recent reviews note that the router is easy to set up and that its longer range allows them to get their Ring cameras working.
Other reviews praise the router's price, calling it a nice upgrade from their previous router, as it is "faster, bigger, and better." The Nighthawk RAX36 supports speeds up to 3Gbps, so this should be a good pick for gamers who don't want to drop hundreds on a more expensive option. Of course, like any router, the environment you put it in will also matter, so be sure you haven't set it up in the worst spot in your home to ensure you get optimal speeds.
How we selected these routers
When looking for the best cheap routers recommended by Amazon customers, we started by setting a hard price cap of $100. This ensures we are actually highlighting affordable routers. From there, we reviewed average ratings and the content of the reviews to determine which items to include in this list. Finally, because brands like TP-Link offer so many devices in this category and we didn't just want a list of routers from the same brand, we looked for all options that met our other requirements to ensure we were making the best selection.