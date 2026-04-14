4 Cheap Routers On Amazon That Users Swear By

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Buying a new router can already be pretty stressful, considering how many options there are, the different speeds, Ethernet support and more. Now that the FCC is banning foreign-made routers, the buying process is only going to get more difficult, especially if you want to save some money.

That being said, if you do need a new router, now is the time to buy one, as the availability of many brands may change drastically in the coming months based on the FCC's decision. And just because you're looking to buy a cheap router doesn't mean you need to buy junk. Some cheap routers can actually be good; you just have to know which ones to look for.

Before we start, it's important to understand the situation at the time this article was written. Right now, there aren't very many (if any) consumer-grade wireless routers available for purchase in the United States that aren't affected by the FCC's ban. Unfortunately, exactly how the FCC will determine if a router is not foreign-made is not described in the new ruling. This is leading some to worry it could be a high bar, like the FTC's "Made in USA" standard, which requires that no component in the item be from a foreign country. You should make sure you're aware of where these routers originate, and check the FCC's expiration date for foreign router updates.