Are TP-Link Routers Still Safe To Use After The FCC Ban?

Alongside aiming to ban a major drone brand from the US, which eventually came to pass, the FCC has banned routers made in foreign countries. It means the sale of foreign-made routers will now be restricted, including hardware from TP-Link, Google, and Netgear among others. This may have you questioning whether it's legal and safe to use these routers, so it's important to note that the FCC hasn't singled out specific brands. Instead, it's a blanket ban on foreign-made routers because of potential vulnerabilities in equipment made in China or with Chinese components.

It's not illegal to own foreign-made routers, from companies like TP-Link, if you already have one installed. Moreover, there will still be routers from affected brands currently on shelves that were previously approved for sale, and this ban is not retroactive in that sense. The FCC makes this clear, saying "...today's action does not impact a consumer's continued use of routers they previously acquired. Nor does it prevent retailers from continuing to sell, import, or market router models approved previously through the FCC's equipment authorization process."

The FCC also issued an official waiver that allows existing equipment to continue receiving software updates until March 1, 2027. As for whether or not routers from brands like TP-Link are safe to continue using, the answer is generally yes, as long as you don't own a model that has been flagged as unsafe.