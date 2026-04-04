The Simple Router Security Setting Most People Don't Change – But Should

When most people get a new router, they just set a new Wi-Fi password, and that's it. As long as their devices have internet, and their neighbors can't steal their Wi-Fi, it's all good. But there's another highly important password that gets ignored — the router's password. This is the password that grants access to the router's admin panel, which is a web-based interface that houses all the router's settings and preferences.

Considering its importance, you'd think it's one of the first things people change when they get a new router. But according to the results of a router security survey by Broadband Genie, 81% of respondents said they've never changed their router's default password. You should never leave that password unchanged, as it's a major security vulnerability that leaves the door open to nefarious individuals who can cause real harm.

Interestingly enough, the admin panel is the very thing people use to set their Wi-Fi password. They get into it using the default username and password provided by the manufacturer, which is usually something like "admin" and "password." These are quite easy to figure out, even for the average person, because they're public information. But once a hacker gains access to your router's admin panel, they can get unfettered access to your digital life, as well as commit crimes using your internet connection. While there are things you can do to gain back control after a hack, it's often better to prevent that from happening in the first place.