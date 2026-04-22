Before You Buy A New Router, Check For This Security Feature First
No Wi-Fi router lasts forever. Even if your current unit functions reliably now, you'll eventually need to upgrade to a new router to ensure optimal performance. Checking for certain features when selecting a replacement can help you find the right model for your needs. For instance, if security is a priority for you, look for a router that offers the option of setting up a guest Wi-Fi network.
A guest network is exactly what it sounds like: a separate network that visitors can use in your home without connecting to your main network (which would require sharing your password). If a router offers this feature, the same unit that provides your usual Wi-Fi network can provide this network to guests. Choosing a router with this option doesn't just boost security — it can also limit how much of your network's bandwidth a guest uses. Although most routers these days typically offer this feature, it's still worth confirming a given model does before spending your money on it. While on that subject, it's also worth noting that a quality router doesn't necessarily need to cost as much as you might think.
Guest network support is nonnegotiable
You might give someone visiting your home your Wi-Fi password without a second thought. Unfortunately, doing so could put your privacy and device security at risk. Once someone has access to your home network, they may theoretically be able to access any device connected to the Wi-Fi network.
That's not something you need to worry about with a guest network. A router that lets you set up a guest network gives you the freedom to offer visitors Wi-Fi connectivity without letting them access your computers, smart devices, and anything else that might be connected to your main network. When you consider the fact that people requesting Wi-Fi access at your home might not just be friends and family, but could also include people you don't know (like someone doing work on the home), the value of this option becomes clear.
Setting up a guest network can also guard against issues that might arise even if the person using your Wi-Fi doesn't plan on stealing your data or information. For example, maybe a guest's device is infected with malware. That same malware could infect your devices if they had access to your main Wi-Fi network. A separate guest network establishes a barrier that prevents this from happening. Again, with a router that offers guest network capabilities, it's often possible to limit the bandwidth users can consume via your guest network. This lets you provide internet access without having to worry about others' usage draining your bandwidth. Such an option may be particularly valuable during large gatherings.
Different routers offer different guest network security
The above points cover just some of the advantages a router with guest network features may offer. A guest network can also be ideal if you rent out your home or property as an Airbnb, letting you create a separate network for your guests. A guest network can also let you separate certain devices from the main network. You might want to do this if you're worried about risks posed by smart devices that might not get regular automatic security updates.
That said, when exploring router options, it's important to understand that not all so-called guest networks are created equal. Some don't truly create separate networks. Instead, they use software to restrict how certain devices can communicate with the network, while still essentially allowing those devices access to a portion of the main network itself. Instead, look for a router that lets you create a guest network on its own VLAN. This allows for actual separation, as if the devices on the guest network were accessing a separate network via separate hardware.
Be aware that the router your ISP provides might not offer this feature. This is one of several reasons to consider using a router aside from the one your ISP offers. By taking the time to research your options, and prioritizing guest network features, you'll be more likely to make a sound and safe investment.