Before You Buy A New Router, Check For This Security Feature First

You might give someone visiting your home your Wi-Fi password without a second thought. Unfortunately, doing so could put your privacy and device security at risk. Once someone has access to your home network, they may theoretically be able to access any device connected to the Wi-Fi network.

That's not something you need to worry about with a guest network. A router that lets you set up a guest network gives you the freedom to offer visitors Wi-Fi connectivity without letting them access your computers, smart devices, and anything else that might be connected to your main network. When you consider the fact that people requesting Wi-Fi access at your home might not just be friends and family, but could also include people you don't know (like someone doing work on the home), the value of this option becomes clear.

Setting up a guest network can also guard against issues that might arise even if the person using your Wi-Fi doesn't plan on stealing your data or information. For example, maybe a guest's device is infected with malware. That same malware could infect your devices if they had access to your main Wi-Fi network. A separate guest network establishes a barrier that prevents this from happening. Again, with a router that offers guest network capabilities, it's often possible to limit the bandwidth users can consume via your guest network. This lets you provide internet access without having to worry about others' usage draining your bandwidth. Such an option may be particularly valuable during large gatherings.