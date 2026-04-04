5 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Use Your ISP's Router

When you sign up for a new internet connection, the Internet Service Provider (ISP) usually bundles a router as part of the package. It's convenient because you get immediate access to the internet without having to configure any network or router settings. That may be good enough for most people, but it isn't always the right choice. You could end up with outdated hardware, limited control, low performance, and weak security. On top of that, you might pay more for the ISP's router over time compared to buying a new one.

ISPs typically manufacture or source routers in massive quantities that are designed for convenience, not performance. This makes them cost-effective and streamlines the repair process. Some manufacturers also block customizations to prioritize stability, which in turn can limit the router's performance. That's why some people have ditched their ISP's router in favor of buying one for better security, performance, and Wi-Fi coverage.