3 Unexpected Uses For Nuclear Energy (Other Than Electricity)

The debates surrounding nuclear energy are, if you'll pardon the pun, heated. Numerous scientists and engineers support nuclear power as a clean energy source, but a history of disasters like the Chernobyl and Fukushima Daiichi meltdowns has shrouded nuclear energy in a cloud of fear. Nuclear power has unique potential, but in order for people to get behind it, knowledge and enthusiasm are key to breaking through preconceived fears. The truth is, most news paints a very narrow picture of nuclear energy and its purposes, focusing mainly on the potential for electrical output, though that is only one application of an incredibly powerful technology. To understand why nuclear energy has so much appeal to scientists and engineers, you need to understand that the applications go beyond electricity alone, including industrial heating, producing other energy resources, and even turning seawater drinkable.

Nuclear power does have immense potential for generating electricity, but power plants are only capable of converting around one-third of the energy they produce into electricity. The remaining two-thirds can be used for many other uses that don't get as much attention because they primarily occur in industrial settings that the average person isn't privy to. Pull back the curtain, and you'll see that nuclear energy already plays a bigger role in everyday life than you probably imagined. It's best to get familiar with these applications now because a new generation of nuclear energy is coming, and it could soon be powering your home, your car, and who knows what else.