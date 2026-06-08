Do Phone Sanitizer Machines Actually Work?

Since many of us put off cleaning our gadgets for way too long, chances are, you're carrying around a smartphone that's grosser than you want to think about. Phone sanitizer machines present a compelling solution to an issue that "may pose serious risks for public health and biosecurity," per a study published by Scientific Reports. These devices use ultraviolet (UV) light, specifically UV-C light bulbs, to kill bacteria and viruses on your phone's surface. That method is used in hospitals to sanitize tools and surfaces. But while reputable phone sanitizer machines do work, there are other considerations that make them not worth the cost for most people.

For a UV phone sanitizer to actually work, it needs to emit light with certain wavelengths. UV-C light ranges from 100-280 nanometers, but 200-280 nm is what eliminates germs by damaging their DNA and RNA. Boxes are also far superior to wands, as containing the UV light makes the process safer and more effective.

While you can get cheap sanitizer boxes and wands for as little as $15 on Amazon, it's important to remember that UV light can harm the skin and eyes. Wands and cheaply made boxes can be dangerous, but the worthwhile ones are pricey. Popular options like PhoneSoap ($89.95), Deep Purple ($179.95), and Cleanstation ($200) work well. But at the same time, it's hard to recommend spending that much on one when there are equally effective and far more affordable alternatives for deep cleaning your phone safely.