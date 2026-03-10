How To Clean Your Phone's Speakers Without Damaging Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Our smartphones go through a lot on a daily basis. We cram them into handbags, toss them in cup holders, and rely on them for everything from messaging and to-do lists to music streaming and the occasional YouTube video. This is why it's important to deep clean your phone the right way every now and then and clean the screen at regular intervals, and it certainly doesn't hurt to know tricks for cleaning your dusty charging port. But even if you clean your phone regularly and keep it sealed tight in one of the best cases on the market, the itty-bitty speaker holes on your device will still be exposed to dust and moisture.

If you've been dealing with muddy-sounding phone calls and similarly affected audio from your phone's speakers, there's a good chance the grilles are in need of a thorough cleaning. Not to worry, though: with a bit of patience and all the right tools (don't worry, there aren't too many), you'll be able to get those speaker ports back to their fresh-out-of-the-box days.

First and foremost, let's gather our supplies: You're going to need a soft-bristled brush (something like a toothbrush or smaller paintbrush), a couple of non-scratch dental picks, a few cotton swabs, and isopropyl alcohol. The latter isn't necessary, but it's one of the most effective ways to sanitize the surrounding areas once you've plucked a bunch of debris out of your speaker grilles.