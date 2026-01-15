Say Goodbye To Dusty Charging Ports With This Simple Cleaning Trick

It can be a dirty world, and we're all just living in it. Keeping electronics clean requires the same routine maintenance as anything else in your life, but some components and areas can be harder to clean than others. For example, removing external dust safely from devices can be straightforward, but keeping a dusty charging port clean may take a little more finesse.

Your charging port can collect enough dust inside of it that the charging cable may not even connect properly. It's also possible to push dust further inside when you connect the cable. If you need to clean the inside of a charging port, something small, thin, and ideally not made of metal is going to be your best bet. You'll also want to use compressed air when taking preventative measures. The name of the game here is being careful, as you don't want to disturb the internal components of your electronics.

Though certain charging ports can be relatively small, as long as you have the right tool, saying goodbye to dusty charging ports is fairly easy. Like finding a good TV cleaning routine, keeping the charging ports on your electronics tidy depends on how often they're used and where you store them. So, if your device isn't charging properly or the cable isn't sitting in the port the way it should, check out this simple cleaning trick.