Not Once A Day, Not Once A Week: Here's The TV Cleaning Routine You Should Stick To

The good news is that you don't need to go wild with cleaning your TV every single day. On most weeks, a simple dusting will suffice for keeping your TV happy. Just grab a large, yet gentle, microfiber cloth, and give both the screen and hard surfaces of the TV a light rubdown. This will help to remove any surface-level crud like ambient dust, picking up light debris like hair or pet fur from the vents. You should wipe any cords under and behind the TV as well, as that's a favorite spot for dust bunnies.

A quick dusting is fine for weekly upkeep, but at least once a month, you should opt for a deeper, more comprehensive clean to capture any contaminants the light dustings missed. Once again, get out the microfiber cloth, preferably a few of them, as well as a spray bottle containing screen-safe cleaner. You can get a combo pack of an EVEO microfiber cloth and spray solution on Amazon if you need one (or both). Again, do not use paper towels for this, and especially do not use glass cleaner instead of a screen-safe cleaning solution.

The best way to clean your TV is to power it down completely, give it some time to cool off, then spray the solution onto a cloth and clean the screen and body. Start with a basic wipedown of the whole body, then focus on removing any streaks or smudges on the screen, applying a very gentle amount of pressure in a circular motion to clean off any stubborn stragglers. Let the TV dry completely before you turn it back on, and it's good to go for another month.