5 Best Fantasy Movies To Watch If You Like The Masters Of The Universe

After careful inspection of Travis Knight's take on the plastic-coated franchise, "Masters of the Universe" really does have some power. The comedic, action-packed, and unashamedly fun take on He-Man, Skeletor, and every other popular Eternian character has plenty to enjoy. Whether it's Nicholas Galitzine as the new muscle-bound champion or Jared Leto being the surprisingly well-suited foe to face off against, there really is something for everyone. The problem is that after your trip back from Castle Grayskull (and a few post-credit scenes), you might find yourself wanting to get another slice of sword, sorcery, or science fiction. We know because we feel the same, which is why we've put together a list of movies to satisfy those needs.

After skimming through a varied collection of sci-fi and fantasy films, we've brought together a fun watchlist that you'll undoubtedly see where "Masters of the Universe" got its inspiration. We've ridden into battle and found cult classics, massive blockbusters, and misunderstood box-office bombs that deserve some attention. These movies feature either forgotten heroes or universe-saving legends that didn't get the attention they deserved when they first appeared. So suit up, get your sword and shield at the ready and see which fantasy world you want to stop off at next.