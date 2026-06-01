He-Man's Original Live-Action Movie Teased A Sequel That Never Happened

Nicholas Galitzine might be the next star to prove he has the power of He-Man, but die-hard fans of "Masters of the Universe" will always remember that he wasn't the first one to wield the Power Sword in a live-action movie. Before the likes of "Hijack" star Idris Elba and Jared Leto visited Eternia, Dolph Lundgren, having recently broken Apollo Creed in "Rocky IV" as Ivan Drago, became the most powerful man in the universe in Gary Goddard's movie, which saw He-Man take the fight from Eternia to Earth. It was there that he crossed paths with a young Courteney Cox and fought to protect her from Skeletor played by Frank Langella, who looked more like a melting candle than a ticked-off skeleton warlord.

The movie was a box-office bomb, earning $17.3 million on a $22 million budget, and was torn apart by critics. Variety called it a "Conan-Star Wars hybrid ripoff," which wouldn't have been as much of a problem had plans not been in place to turn it into a franchise. In fact, there weren't just talks of a sequel; the movie itself had a post-credits scene that teased a follow-up we never got, showing Skeletor stealing a line from none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger.