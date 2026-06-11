You Can Pair Your Android Phone With An Apple Watch — But There's A Catch

Apple has tried making the Apple Watch work with Android for about three years, according to the company's own remarks from early 2024. Apple made that revelation in response to a Justice Department lawsuit against Apple that used the Apple Watch's iPhone-only compatibility as an argument supporting its case that Apple is a monopoly. As of 2026, the Apple Watch continues to be one of the best smartwatches available to buyers, with Apple refining the experience every year. But it isn't any easier to make the Apple Watch work with Android devices. There are workarounds that allow someone to use an Apple Watch and an Android phone, but there's a big catch: Most of the advanced features the Apple Watch offers will not work properly. The wearable would offer users a more limited experience.

Instead of taking advantage of the full health and fitness features that the Apple Watch can offer when paired with an iPhone, Android users will be limited to making calls from the wearable, texting, using location tracking, accessing safety features like Fall Detection, and tracking workouts. However, the Apple Watch will not actually sync to the Android device, and it won't relay notifications. Also, many of the more advanced health features the Apple Watch offers will not work.

Importantly, even if you use an Apple Watch with an Android phone, you will still need to set up the wearable on an iPhone, and you'll need an Apple Account for the process. Also, you'll need to buy a cellular version of the Apple Watch you want, which is more expensive than the GPS models. There are two ways to use the Apple Watch with an Android phone, as you'll see below.