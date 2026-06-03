IBM Might Be The First To Commercialize Quantum Computing, But At What Cost?

Quantum computers are hailed as the next big leap in computing. The technology uses quantum physics to speed up computation. Heck, quantum physics could let us send messages back in time. The only problem is how to build a commercial device capable of channeling the power of quantum physics. IBM thinks it has a solution — so long as it has the time and money to fund the process.

Recently, IBM filed a request to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission regarding its plans for quantum computing research. According to the document, IBM plans to invest over $10 billion to commercialize quantum computing. This money will go towards research and development, capital expenditures, ecosystem partnerships, scalable manufacturing, and potential mergers and acquisitions.

According to IBM's projections, development will take five years, and the corporation is confident it can create the world's first "large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer" in or by 2029. Technically speaking, this wouldn't be IBM's first quantum rodeo, as the company claims it has "deployed over 90 quantum systems" to date. Moreover, IBM has developed relationships with over 300 companies, universities, and government agencies, all of which allegedly use IBM's existing quantum computers. The only question is who will get their hands on IBM's first large-scale commercial quantum computer when it's ready for testing.