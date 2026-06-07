Josh Holloway's Lost Follow-Up Was A Quickly Forgotten Sci-Fi Series

Josh Holloway is best known for playing the antihero-turned-hero James Sawyer in one of the best sci-fi mystery series of the 2000s: "Lost." It ran for six seasons and was a ratings juggernaut for ABC. The premiere drew in nearly 18 million viewers in 2004, instantly making it a hit, and the series finale was watched by about 13.5 million people in 2010. That's a drop for sure, but considering the highly serialized nature of the show, it was still massively successful. Holloway walked away as one of the show's breakout stars, making what he did next exciting for fans.

With the charisma and charm Holloway brought to Sawyer, seeing him lead his own series, instead of being part of an ensemble, was not a stretch. That opportunity came in 2014, with the cyber thriller "Intelligence" on CBS. He played Gabriel Vaughn, a hot-headed government intelligence officer who has a superchip implanted in his brain, giving him direct access to the Internet. While the premise seemed intriguing, the execution left a lot to be desired.

The show had a promising start, but ratings quickly fell off a cliff. After 13 episodes of what CBS had hoped to be a hit, especially with Holloway's star power, the network axed the show. Even from a cult-following perspective, it's not considered one of the best sci-fi shows that were canceled after one season, like "Firefly" or "Invasion," and has largely been forgotten.