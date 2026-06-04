Cool New Google Drive Feature Helps You Organize Your Files (Finally)

Google Drive can be a handy way to back up your files to the cloud. However, keeping things organized isn't always easy, especially if you have a lot of loose files. Sure, you can make new folders and move the files into them, but you still have to manually sort through everything, which could be time-consuming depending on how many files you have.

At least, that used to be the case. Teased back in 2025, Google has now released a new update to Google Workspace that can help you finally get your chaotic Google Drive under control. The new feature will allow users who have a Workspace plan or those subscribed to one of Google's AI plans — like Google AI Ultra and Google AI Pro — to take advantage of AI-powered organization. When activated, the feature will scan your Google Drive using Gemini and then make suggested changes to help you organize it more efficiently.

The feature is just the latest in a lineup of several Gemini-powered AI features that Google has been adding to its various online services. This is after Google Docs added the ability to create audio versions of documents, along with several new AI-powered features in Google Photos. It's also worth noting that you will need to enable Gemini features in Google Workspace before you can start using this feature.