7 Hidden Google One Perks You Need To Start Using

For many people, the primary reason to sign up for Google One is to add more cloud storage to their Google accounts. You'll get an extra space of 100GB to as much as 30TB, depending on the tier you choose. However, you may not be aware of all the benefits, especially for the more expensive plans. To help you make the most out of your subscription, we've rounded up all of the perks that members can enjoy.

The monthly cost of Google One subscriptions starts at $1.99 for the Basic plan with 100GB of storage, then moves up to $2.99 for Standard with 200GB and $9.99 for Premium with 2TB. You also have the option of signing up for the Google AI Pro plan with 2TB for $19.99, or the Google AI Ultra plan with 30TB for $249.99.

Depending on the membership tier you choose, Google One offers hidden perks such as unlimited photo editing, cashback on purchases, and access to a library of AI tools. Read on to check out these benefits, and if you think any of them will be helpful for your personal or professional purposes, start using them right away to maximize Google One.