2 Best Google Gemini Features For Android Auto

Another major highlight of Gemini AI is its ability to help you remain productive even when you are on the road. It can go through your Gmail and accomplish certain tasks while driving. You can ask it for things like "I have a hotel booked for tonight, can you find my reservation on Gmail and look for its address, and get me directions," or ask it to "find my hotel's address from the reservation email and suggest good eating spots to have dinner when I arrive."

Gemini can also share a summary of any new emails in your Gmail inbox so that you don't miss out on important communications. Additionally, you can ask it to create reminders for something specific, schedule a calendar event, or jot down any of your thoughts about an upcoming meeting. These are just some examples of what you can do with Gemini and Gmail, but it has the potential to do a lot more, including sending messages, creating playlists to match your vibe, or brainstorming ideas — all in your car.