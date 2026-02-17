6 Clever Uses For NotebookLM That Can Save You Hours At Work

Google has infused Gemini into every corner of its product ecosystem. You get on-device Gemini Nano perks on Android phones, and can access them via a sidebar across the workspace suite of apps. I use it extensively in Gmail and Sheets, and have even connected it to my WhatsApp for communication chores. One AI tool that has flown under the radar but is brimming with powerful productivity features is NotebookLM. Google initially offered it as an experimental tool, but in 2025 a mobile app was released.

I've been using NotebookLM since its testing days, and slowly it's become the most frequently used AI tool for me. My daily use involves pushing it for journalism research, planning for my cafe business, and brainstorming innovative ideas for my weekend class sessions at a nearby elementary school. But how is it different from Gemini, especially when some of the core capabilities overlap? Well, Gemini predominantly does its job as a chat interface, while NotebookLM saves all your progress as a digital diary or notebook.

There are already plenty of tools available that can convert your notes and files into a variety of formats, including audio, video, and visuals such as flash cards. One would think that NotebookLM's core appeal is to students and researchers, but there are plenty of niche and fun ways to push it and ease your workflow — or just make your hobbies and indulgences more convenient.