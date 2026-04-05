5 Things You Never Knew Google Photos Could Actually Do

Google Lens integrated into Google Photos comes in handy for many things, but in terms of copying handwritten text to digital, you might get some nonsensical words from time to time. This is especially true when the handwriting isn't as clear as printed words. But luckily, there's one hidden Google Photos feature that's more accurate than Google Lens for transcribing handwritten text: Ask Photos.

Ask Photos is powered by Gemini and was originally designed for smarter searching on Google Photos, but you can actually ask it to analyze and convert handwriting too. The transcription can then be used as is or as part of your follow-up requests — maybe you want to format the text into a list, a guide, or a paragraph, or perhaps you need an interpretation of what the handwritten text means or what it's for. To use Ask Photos on Google Photos, follow these steps:

Open the image of the handwritten text on Google Photos. Long-press on it. Select Ask from the popup menu. In the textbox, type "Transcribe this." Wait for the response. To copy the converted text, press and hold at the start of the text, drag the selection handles, and then hit Copy. To ask anything else about the image or format the output, just type your prompt like usual.

That said, the Ask Photos feature is much more capable than just transcribing your handwritten notes — you can use it to generate image descriptions, find out more about the holiday destination you saw in your feed, ask follow-up questions, and more.