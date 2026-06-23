Here's How Long Your Car Battery Could Power A TV

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If you're a big fan of glamping and don't own a high-tech travel trailer, streaming is likely something you've already thought about. Who hasn't dreamed of being parked up at a campsite, or deep in the woods at the end of a long highway, and firing up the latest episode of your favorite Netflix show? You can stream using a Starlink Mini satellite dish for internet or dig into the back catalogue of HD Blu-rays to revisit some of your favorite films.

It's not as far-fetched as it sounds. Powering a TV (or nearly any other appliance) via your car's battery is feasible, though the issue is that most car batteries are designed for short bursts of power, unlike deep cycle batteries, which are designed for more continuous operation. That said, temporarily powering a TV or other appliance with your car's 12-volt battery is certainly possible. The question then becomes, will you be able to power it for long enough to enjoy your favorite media without completely draining your car battery?

How long you can power a TV with your car battery (and have plenty of juice left over) depends in large part on your TV. You may be able to run a portable travel TV for 24 hours or more with a fully charged car battery, while a big 4K OLED may drain the same battery to empty in six hours or less.