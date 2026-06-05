Every Masters Of The Universe Post-Credit Scene, Explained
This article contains spoilers for "Masters of the Universe"
If you're reading this, you've most likely made it back from Eternia after sitting through the bright, blistering, slow-motion-sword-swinging fantasy that is "Masters of the Universe." Nicholas Galitzine has proven himself as He-Man, and, with director Travis Knight's help, an '80s franchise has been rebooted. But where exactly could it take fans next? With Prince Adam back as the protector of Eternia and bestowed with the power of Grayskull, what potential dangers could be lurking on the horizon that he'll be able to bring down with either a well-constructed dialogue or simply chopping things up with a big sword?
Well, it's funny you should ask that, as sprinkled within the credits of the new film are three scenes that could hint at what's in store for the next chapter in the "Masters of the Universe" story. All of them point to new heroes and old foes making a reappearance at a later date, and they feel like they hold more promise than the woeful post-credits scene fans of the original movie got way back in 1987. Here's the breakdown of who is who, what it all means, and what the future could look like for Eternia should He-Man return to save the day.
Orko teaches us a lesson
There's no doubt that fans of the original "Masters of the Universe" franchise will be happy with the characters that made an appearance in Knight's movie, but one hero that was noticeably absent from Adam's first adventure was his magical friend, Orko. Created solely for the original animated series in 1986, Orko was He-Man's magical sidekick and the comic relief. Like many other characters in Filmation's animated series, he'd often give audiences a rundown of the moral of the story for that specific episode, which is exactly what you get here.
With the dust settled and Eternia restored, Orko appears to give a recap of recent events and the lessons learned along the way. Specifically, that people with skulls for faces aren't to be trusted. It's a fair assessment and one final gag that will be great for those in the know about who Orko is. For the uninitiated, however, they might be left confused as to why a floating figure with a face hidden behind a hat and scarf is giving his thoughts on events that he was never present for.
Hopefully, Orko will get a better introduction if and when the next movie comes around, although there's a chance there'll be more than just comical magicians to welcome down the line, given that Adam's sister might be making her debut as well. That's right, "Masters of the Universe" is about to go full "Empire Strikes Back" with its heroic family lore.
All hail, She-Ra: The Princess of Power
After Orko tells the audience what they've learned today, the next bonus scene shows He-Man and Cringer in full Battle Cat mode, riding off into the action as Queen Marlena (Charlotte Riley) and her Man-At-Arms, Duncan ("Luther" and "Hijack" star, Idris Elba), watch from a bridge. There, the Queen confides in the seasoned soldier that she wishes both of her children were safe at home, and Man-At-Arms assures her that the princess might one day return from wherever she is. That expectation feels like a certainty, given that the next thing you see is none other than She-Ra with her back to the camera, looking out over what appears to be the fortress of her nemesis, Hordak.
Yet another staple of the franchise, She-Ra is actually Princess Adora, Adam's twin sister. She was created in 1985 for her own spin-off show, in hopes of expanding the toyline market for young girls. Kidnapped as a baby during an invasion by Skeletor's mentor, Hordak, Adora grew up to become a Force Captain in the villain's Evil Horde. Years later, with Adam's help, she learned her true heritage and wielded the Sword of Protection (as opposed to Adam's Sword of Power) as She-Ra.
There's currently no confirmation on whether the next trip back to this universe will involve a brother-and-sister team-up or if She-Ra will get her own standalone movie before she gets reacquainted with her twin. Whenever the superpowered siblings do unite, though, they could be facing off against a familiar foe that Adam thought he was already rid of.
Skeletor gets the last laugh
After taking a beating in his first round against Adam/He-Man, all that was left of Skeletor was his lifeless skull, which you'd think the heroes would have put under lock and key, just in case. Then again, doing so would've deprived the audience of a moment with Evil-Lyn (Alison Brie), who returned to Castle Grayskull to recover her leader's head. Noting that the bony bad guy has looked better, she sneaks off, presumably on a mission to revive the villain, whose laugh can be heard as the screen cuts to black.
Teasing Skeletor's return is a sensible move, given that Jared Leto's take on He-Man's longtime nemesis is arguably the highlight of the whole film. Entering the same campy and eccentric atmosphere as Jim Carrey's Dr. Eggman from the "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise, Leto's Skeletor could be the secret weapon of "Masters of the Universe" that they'll want to reapply in whatever plans they have, particularly if it means going up against his old mentor, Hordak.
It's nothing new to see a former foe briefly align themselves with heroes, so who better to do so than a previously defeated Skeletor with a damaged ego? Forcing him to unite with He-Man, She-Ra, and the other heroes of Grayskull to take on Hordak would certainly be a great watch for fans. The only thing to wait on now is which star is brave enough to try and steal the spotlight from Leto and prove they have the power to give the "Masters of the Universe" a run for their money.