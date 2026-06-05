Every Masters Of The Universe Post-Credit Scene, Explained

There's no doubt that fans of the original "Masters of the Universe" franchise will be happy with the characters that made an appearance in Knight's movie, but one hero that was noticeably absent from Adam's first adventure was his magical friend, Orko. Created solely for the original animated series in 1986, Orko was He-Man's magical sidekick and the comic relief. Like many other characters in Filmation's animated series, he'd often give audiences a rundown of the moral of the story for that specific episode, which is exactly what you get here.

With the dust settled and Eternia restored, Orko appears to give a recap of recent events and the lessons learned along the way. Specifically, that people with skulls for faces aren't to be trusted. It's a fair assessment and one final gag that will be great for those in the know about who Orko is. For the uninitiated, however, they might be left confused as to why a floating figure with a face hidden behind a hat and scarf is giving his thoughts on events that he was never present for.

Hopefully, Orko will get a better introduction if and when the next movie comes around, although there's a chance there'll be more than just comical magicians to welcome down the line, given that Adam's sister might be making her debut as well. That's right, "Masters of the Universe" is about to go full "Empire Strikes Back" with its heroic family lore.