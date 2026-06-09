5 Best '80s Cartoons That Need Live-Action Movies After Masters Of The Universe

Considering how inconsistent efforts have been in bringing Saturday morning cartoons to life, leave it to the director of one of the few good ones to deliver another hit surrounding the heroes of yesteryear. "Bumblebee" director Travis Knight will this week drop audiences in Eternia with "Masters of the Universe," and there's not only the pressure of paying respect to a toyline that folks hold so dear, but there's also the matter of lifting the curse left behind by the first live-action adaptation that we got back in 1987. Thankfully, it seems Knight has certainly accomplished such a feat, and by doing so, he's raised the bar yet again in adapting properties that were originally best served with brightly colored breakfast cereal. Now we need to see more of them.

Given the impressive standard set by "Masters of the Universe," studios should be clamoring to bring other classic cartoons from the 1980s to life, and we know just which ones deserve a jolt. After holding up in Castle Grayskull and scouring our brainboxes to remember which other shows from back in the day are worth the filmic treatment, we've gathered a list of potential projects that also deserve a shot on the big screen.