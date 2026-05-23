5 Movies To Watch If You Like The Mandalorian And Grogu

This week, after seven years, the "Star Wars" universe has finally come back to theaters by way of "The Mandalorian and Grogu." After three seasons, a hefty batch of cameos, and a corner of the galaxy far, far away that fans have learned to love, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and the little scamp formerly known as Baby Yoda are off on a brand new mission that will see them coming face-to-face with the Hutts.

With danger at every corner, and Mando doing his best to protect a kid who can throw people around with a single thought, one thing that the movie might do is leave you hungry for more adventure. Thankfully, we've got five examples that might be the movies you're looking for.

Whether you're in line with the initial reactions of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" or not, we've got a varied collection of films that the all-new "Star Wars" movie taps into. Parts of the adventure, alien races, and fantastic worlds that Mando and the kid come across this time around hark back to some cult classics and all-time favorites. More importantly, though, there's something in the tried and tested partnership that made us want to revisit other classics with characters that share the same bond. So worry not, dear reader. The credits might've rolled on the all-new "Star Wars" outing, but this is the way to find more thrills and spills just like it. We have spoken.