5 Movies To Watch If You Like The Mandalorian And Grogu
This week, after seven years, the "Star Wars" universe has finally come back to theaters by way of "The Mandalorian and Grogu." After three seasons, a hefty batch of cameos, and a corner of the galaxy far, far away that fans have learned to love, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and the little scamp formerly known as Baby Yoda are off on a brand new mission that will see them coming face-to-face with the Hutts.
With danger at every corner, and Mando doing his best to protect a kid who can throw people around with a single thought, one thing that the movie might do is leave you hungry for more adventure. Thankfully, we've got five examples that might be the movies you're looking for.
Whether you're in line with the initial reactions of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" or not, we've got a varied collection of films that the all-new "Star Wars" movie taps into. Parts of the adventure, alien races, and fantastic worlds that Mando and the kid come across this time around hark back to some cult classics and all-time favorites. More importantly, though, there's something in the tried and tested partnership that made us want to revisit other classics with characters that share the same bond. So worry not, dear reader. The credits might've rolled on the all-new "Star Wars" outing, but this is the way to find more thrills and spills just like it. We have spoken.
Star Wars
Naturally, it's only right that following our long-overdue return to the "Star Wars" universe, you have a hankering to go back to another chapter in the franchise. Which one is better to revisit, then, than the one that started it all and changed sci-fi forever?
"Star Wars" remains one of the essential '70s fantasy movies that planted its flag in the ground, leaving so many others desperate to reach it. Most of the films on this list wouldn't be where they are if it weren't for director George Lucas taking us to another time and space and showing us a farmboy looking out at a pair of setting suns and the possibilities came along with it.
While there's no doubt that "Star Wars" was a space-aged iteration of Akira Kurosawa's "Hidden Fortress," Lucas carefully used that as a blueprint to flesh out a world that's become a permanent domain in popular culture, inhabited by now-revered heroes and villains. Ones that were played by future stars like Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher, whose performances would reverberate throughout further decades. Without "Star Wars," there'd be no Din Djarin, which is exactly why it's always worth going back to.
The Dark Crystal
Even with all the dogfights and shootouts, the highlight of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is seeing the latter on a rescue mission with a small squad of Anzellan (the same species as Babu Frik from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"). Not only does it tap into the original magic that made "Star Wars" great, thanks to its brilliant display of puppeteering, but it's also strongly reminiscent of the Frank Oz and Jim Henson cult classic "The Dark Crystal."
Released in 1982, this groundbreaking but criminally underrated fantasy movie is still as much of a visual marvel as it was back then. For those not aware, the film follows Jen, a hero believed to be the last of his kind, who sets out on a mission to mend the Dark Crystal and undo the wickedness of the Skesis, which, to this day, still looks like absolute nightmare fuel.
In what feels like Jim Henson and Frank Oz's closest run at not just their own "Star Wars" but "Lord of the Rings" in the varied creature design and magical world that was molded, "The Dark Crystal" is a classic. Should you want more, there's also an equally underrated prequel show on Netflix, if you can't give up the Gelfling action, even though it annoyingly only got one season.
Dragonheart
Is there anything better than a chalk and cheese partnership? Well, should you want something to match Mando and the kid's chemistry, might we suggest a knight that's sworn to valor, and a dragon that sounds like 007?
Rob Cohen's 1996 movie, "Dragonheart," sees Dennis Quaid wandering the land killing dragons in the hope of vanquishing the one that corrupted his former pupil and current king of the land (David Thewlis). Unfortunately, the only one left is Draco (voiced by Sean Connery), who, to avoid being offed, cuts a deal with the dragon slayer to scam the locals and reap the rewards. From here, a medieval hustle ensues as these two former enemies become best buds, just in time to lead a rebellion and return the kingdom to its former glory.
The CGI might not have aged well, but Connery's brilliant vocal work does more than compensate for what's on show, as does Quaid, who shares the screen with the big beastie that sounds like James Bond. It's a genuinely compelling buddy movie full of sword and shield action, and potentially a hefty amount of tears in its final act. Add in support from the late, great Pete Poselthwaite, Dina Meyer, and a young Jason Isaacs, and "Dragonheart" is another cult classic that will scratch that adventurous itch that might still be left from Mando and Grogu's latest outing.
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
In 1981, "Raiders of the Lost Ark" introduced us to a hero that every adventurous kid wished they could be like. Three years later, Steven Spielberg showed us just what it could be like for a kid to be on one of those adventures with him.
"Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" might've, for the most part, aged like left-out monkey brains, but there's no denying that the biggest draw is Indy (Harrison Ford) looking out for his young pal, Short Round (eventual Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan). Throwing in this kid cabbie along for the ride doesn't just add to the fun, but elevates the danger for these two and Willie (Kate Capshaw). It's also where the true heart of the film can be found, especially when Short Round, like Grogu, has his own mini adventure in an effort to help save the day.
Even after three seasons and a movie, it's clear that the route of the relationship between Din and Grogu can be traced back to films like "Temple of Doom," and what a film it is. At times, a literal rollercoaster and with truly terrifying moments that were compulsory for all "Indiana Jones" movies, "Temple of Doom" above all, has the kind of heartwarming moment that "The Mandalorian" has replicated time and time again: when all it takes is a child's adoration for their hero to help save the day. Indy, we love you, and we always will.
Serenity
If the middling Rotten Tomatoes rating is anything to go by, we don't expect much debate over whether "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is a movie sequel that's better than the television series it spawned from. One film that certainly earns that ranking, however, is "Serenity," the 2006 big-screen sequel to "Firefly."
Directed by Joss Whedon, the cult sci-fi movie picks up where the canceled show left off after it was given the boot following a single season. While not a massive hit, "Serenity" does what the latest "Star Wars" movie does fairly well: avoid alienating the audience that's new to this world and keep you hooked on the ride it takes you on.
Admittedly, anyone somehow still brand new to the "Star Wars" universe has probably been living under a rock for the past decade or so, so it's hardly a challenge to get viewers up to speed. "Serenity," on the other hand, had a much tougher job, having to introduce audiences to a show that barely anyone had seen. Nevertheless, thanks to its compelling story and wielding elements of "Star Wars" that include totalitarian powers, daring rebels, and pistol-packing smugglers leading the way, "Serenity" is a movie that any self-respecting Jedi lover would undoubtedly tip their hat to. We can only hope it gets a bit more success when the universe makes its rumored return in animated form.