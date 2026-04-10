5 Best Movie Sequels To TV Shows, Ranked

In 1988, Leslie Nielsen revived a character that had seemingly been shelved after appearing in only six episodes of television. "The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad" expanded on the short-lived series "Police Squad!" from 1982, calling dimwitted detective Lt. Frank Drebin back into action to crack open a brand new case with a much bigger budget. The result was one of the funniest films ever made, according to science (right after "Airplane!").

Tapping into the same slapstick and whip-smart gags of the short-lived show it was fueled by, "The Naked Gun" brought Nielsen back to the big screen after "Airplane!" and the result was just as hilarious. Playing things stupendously straight in the fashion that had made Nielsen one of the finest of funnymen, Drebin's big-screen break saw him on a mission to stop a huge drug operation, as well as halt an assassination attempt on Queen Elizabeth II. From here, it's beaver jokes, questionable bribery offers for information, and hypnosis being used as a plot device in an era where it was far more common than it is now.

While it might have aged in some places, there were enough laughs to warrant two more sequels and an immensely under-appreciated reboot that saw Liam Neeson reopen the files of "Police Squad!" With that in mind, even if you don't see the original, just be glad that it gave us the guy from "Taken" thwarting a bank heist dressed as a Girl Scout.