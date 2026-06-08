How To Download The iOS 27 Beta On Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 27 preview is just around the corner, as the company is unveiling the new software during the WWDC 2026 keynote. The company is expected to keep improving the features introduced with iOS 26, including the all-new Liquid Glass design, in addition to better Apple Intelligence features powered by a Google Gemini model. With iOS 27 beta expected to be available right after the WWDC keynote, as it's been in previous years, you can already leave your iPhone ready so you can be one of the firsts to try this new software update, which should become available later this fall.
The process to download the iOS 27 beta on your iPhone is as straightforward as downloading any software update. Apple changed how it deals with betas starting with iOS 16.4, as users just need to be members of the Apple Developer Program to see the toggle straight from Software Update in Settings. Once the option is available, users need to tap the Software Update button, go to Beta Updates, and choose iOS 27 Developer Beta.
If you're currently enrolled in the developer beta test of iOS 26.6, then you need to choose the new iOS 27 build, as Apple won't magically offer this update to developers. For public beta testers, a proper test version will be available later in summer, most likely by mid-July.
Take this into account before downloading iOS 27 beta
As usual, the first few betas of iOS 27 are focused on developers. The system will be buggy, everyday functions might not work as expected, and even basic apps might present a major bug that will crash the experience every time you try to open it. This could happen for numerous reasons, but most likely the compatibility between the app and the system has been broken. While this could be addressed in upcoming builds, there's also a huge possibility that everything will just work properly by the time iOS 27 is properly released.
So, if you're planning to download iOS 27 developer's beta, don't install it on your main device. And if you're planning on your main iPhone 17 Pro Max, then be careful that if you also update your Apple Watch to watchOS 27 beta, then you can't downgrade from iOS 27, as the Apple Watch requires the same software version as your iPhone.
Besides that, backups of your WhatsApp chats and other messaging platforms might require you to stay on the operating system version you're currently on. I can't tell you how many times I had to go back to a stable version of iOS because my VPN from work didn't function, a crucial app was crashing, or I ended up losing important conversations, backups, and more, because I didn't realize something could go wrong.
Wait a bit longer for iOS 27 public beta
Apple usually releases the public beta of its main new operating system update after three builds of the developer's beta. While this doesn't mean the software is stable enough, it's at least slightly better than what was available previously. Still, users should take into account that their devices might not work as expected, batteries could drain a lot faster, and so on.
With iOS 26 public beta, Apple released the first build by the end of July, on July 24. Compared to previous years, this was a lot later than usual. With iOS 18, Apple released this public beta on July 15, 2024; iOS 17 had its first public beta on July 12, 2023; iOS 16 public beta was released on July 11, 2022; and iOS 15 public beta got released on June 30, 2021.
The reason why Apple might have delayed the public beta of iOS 26 was probably due to the new Liquid Glass interface and the backlash it received from both users and developers in the early days of beta testing. With iOS 27, it's unlikely that Apple will take that long to release a public beta to users. However, there's also the possibility that some Apple Intelligence features get delayed, or that Apple might not be ready to launch them with the first iOS 27.0 version. In previous years, more complicated features were already being tested during the regular beta cycle of version x.0, but as x.1 instead.