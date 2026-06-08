How To Download The iOS 27 Beta On Your iPhone

Apple's iOS 27 preview is just around the corner, as the company is unveiling the new software during the WWDC 2026 keynote. The company is expected to keep improving the features introduced with iOS 26, including the all-new Liquid Glass design, in addition to better Apple Intelligence features powered by a Google Gemini model. With iOS 27 beta expected to be available right after the WWDC keynote, as it's been in previous years, you can already leave your iPhone ready so you can be one of the firsts to try this new software update, which should become available later this fall.

The process to download the iOS 27 beta on your iPhone is as straightforward as downloading any software update. Apple changed how it deals with betas starting with iOS 16.4, as users just need to be members of the Apple Developer Program to see the toggle straight from Software Update in Settings. Once the option is available, users need to tap the Software Update button, go to Beta Updates, and choose iOS 27 Developer Beta.

If you're currently enrolled in the developer beta test of iOS 26.6, then you need to choose the new iOS 27 build, as Apple won't magically offer this update to developers. For public beta testers, a proper test version will be available later in summer, most likely by mid-July.