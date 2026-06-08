This New Computer Virus Is Disguising Itself As A Popular Video Game

Video games as a service is a popular model among game publishers. Why sell a game with a beginning, middle, and end when you can just keep producing content for the same game and keep audiences (and their wallets) hooked? It's one of the reasons old-school gaming consoles are making a comeback. But what if hackers tried the same tactic and, as a bonus, threw in a free Minecraft "skin" for their customers?

Recently, McAfee announced that it uncovered a new malware attack campaign dubbed "WeedHack." This virus, which first hit the internet in January this year, is no ordinary piece of malware but a "Malware-as-a-service" program that users can buy to infect potential victims. The virus itself acts like a standard remote access infostealer: Once a computer is infected, WeedHack can manipulate a target's screen and access their webcam and data, but things get truly sinister when you dive into how it spreads.

According to McAfee, WeedHack users generally lure victims with the promise of unofficial "Minecraft" mods and clients — the kind you find on file hosting sites. Many use videos of these mods and clients as bait, with download links as the hook, and anyone who downloads files from the provided sources becomes infected. Another popular method is "SEO poisoning," where WeedHack users host their own websites, claim they are the only legitimate source for their "client" or "mod," and spread the word on sites such as Discord and Reddit.