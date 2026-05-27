Old School Gaming Consoles Are Making A Comeback Due To Gen Z's Frustrations

Every generation of video games is defined by its console war. Nintendo vs. Sega. PlayStation vs. Xbox. However, as new consoles supplant the old ones, some audiences feel they never truly replace what came before. Today's gamers are rediscovering golden age consoles because of the modern game industry and its shortcomings.

Potato chip brand Pringles surveyed 2,000 people in Great Britain and discovered that retro tech is making a comeback. According to the poll, 24% of Gen Z participants (people born in 1997 onward) own a "retro gaming console." This information convinced Pringles to open a temporary "Retro Console Clinic" in London. Participants could bring their console and get it repaired for free, assuming it was salvageable (good luck to anyone trying to fix an unreliable system like the Atari Jaguar).

Of course, Pringles wasn't the only organization to reach this conclusion. In 2025, Consumer Reports performed its own survey and found that 14% of dedicated gamers in the U.S. played on "systems introduced before 2000." According to Co-Op Board Games, the global retro console gaming market is worth $3.8 billion and is projected to grow as big as $8.5 billion by 2033. Other sales like cassettes have skyrocketed 481% between 2015 and 2023, showing how retro tech comebacks aren't limited to gaming.