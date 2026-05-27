Old School Gaming Consoles Are Making A Comeback Due To Gen Z's Frustrations
Every generation of video games is defined by its console war. Nintendo vs. Sega. PlayStation vs. Xbox. However, as new consoles supplant the old ones, some audiences feel they never truly replace what came before. Today's gamers are rediscovering golden age consoles because of the modern game industry and its shortcomings.
Potato chip brand Pringles surveyed 2,000 people in Great Britain and discovered that retro tech is making a comeback. According to the poll, 24% of Gen Z participants (people born in 1997 onward) own a "retro gaming console." This information convinced Pringles to open a temporary "Retro Console Clinic" in London. Participants could bring their console and get it repaired for free, assuming it was salvageable (good luck to anyone trying to fix an unreliable system like the Atari Jaguar).
Of course, Pringles wasn't the only organization to reach this conclusion. In 2025, Consumer Reports performed its own survey and found that 14% of dedicated gamers in the U.S. played on "systems introduced before 2000." According to Co-Op Board Games, the global retro console gaming market is worth $3.8 billion and is projected to grow as big as $8.5 billion by 2033. Other sales like cassettes have skyrocketed 481% between 2015 and 2023, showing how retro tech comebacks aren't limited to gaming.
Why an increasing number of gamers are retreating to vintage consoles
While Pringles' and Consumer Reports' surveys demonstrate modern gamers have a growing fondness for consoles, the big question is "Why?" According to Pringles' data, 79% of participants said retro tech helped take them "straight back to their childhood," and 78% noted the devices helped them "escape the constant buzz of their phones." Still, that was just for tech in general.
A whopping 89% of Gen Z gamers said they prefer retro titles because they provide a respite from the internet. Meanwhile, 74% said retro games were "more relaxing," and 77% cited "sentimental value." Luke Malpass (one of the engineers hired for the Pringles repair clinic) echoed this claim to The Guardian, stating that many Gen Zers are getting into retro games and consoles for distinctive gameplay and an "escape" from social media pressures.
Many video game studios have put time and money into remaking beloved classic titles because they see the writing on the wall. Sometimes these games are remakes that implement modern control schemes and camera techniques (e.g., the "Resident Evil 2" and "System Shock" remakes), while others just add a spit and polish to the graphics engine and leave gameplay untouched (e.g., the "Legacy of Kain" remasters).
How modern gaming might be driving retro gaming's comeback
If you haven't been paying attention to the video game industry, the news that retro consoles are making a comeback might come as a bit of a shock. But if you are an avid gamer, you probably already know how the findings of Pringles and Consumer Reports echo common criticisms of the modern game industry.
First, many games — like "Fortnite" and "Call of Duty: Warzone" – require an online connection, often because they are "live service" titles with season passes that have limited-time rewards. These games can prey on gamers who suffer from FOMO (fear of missing out). And even when a game is primarily an offline, single-player experience, it still requires an internet connection to update the title. Yes, this feature can stamp out annoying bugs, but you'll have to wait for the patch after turning on your console to play.
Another potential reason behind the resurrection of retro titles is the financial aspect. Generally speaking, the prices of games and consoles decrease as time goes on. Conversely, savings potential increases since retro games don't have microtransactions (in-game purchases). However, there are exceptions. While the Atari 2600 console is affordable, some of its games can fetch as much as $31,600. Still, more often than not, retro games are easier on Gen Z wallets, as new games today typically start at $69.99. Buyers often shop for vintage titles at independent game stores, social media-coordinated meetups, thrift shops, and eBay.