5 Notoriously Unreliable Retro Consoles You Should Avoid

Many gamers argue that the Xbox 360 was the best console Microsoft ever produced. But early models were plagued by one of the most infamous console issues ever: the Red Ring of Death.

The Red Ring of Death occurred when launch model 360s either froze up or refused to boot, always followed by the front lights flashing red and forming a ring, hence its name. The cause can be traced back to the console's development, which was rushed to get it on store shelves before the PlayStation 3. The connection to the GPU has an inherent flaw: repeated heating and cooling cycles stress the connection until it breaks. Subsequent models fixed the issue, but all release versions are unintentional powder kegs. As a result, you're better off using a late-gen version to play Xbox 360-exclusive titles.

Ironically, early PlayStation 3 models (both the fat and slim) have a similar issue: when you try to turn the console on, the front light may flash yellow and then switch to red. This issue, known as the "Yellow Light of Death," signals a general hardware failure. While not as widespread as the Red Ring of Death, the Yellow Light of Death is spreading among many PS3s as they age. The most likely culprit is the early models' NEC/TOKIN capacitors, which have short lifespans. If true, most PS3s are living on borrowed time, so if you want to watch DVDs on the console, use a later model that relies on multi-layer ceramic capacitors instead.