5 Clever Uses For Your Old Xbox 360

Up until a few months ago, Xbox 360 jailbreak, both JTAG and RGH, required you to open up the console and tinker. However, the entire modding community was taken aback when suddenly an exploit called ABadUpdate surfaced. It promised a non-persistent jailbreak with just a USB and a copy of "Tony Hawk's American Wasteland" or "Rock Band Blitz." Apparently, an update exploit was discovered in these two games that enabled the console to run unsigned apps (dashboard version 17559).

It may seem too good to be true, but it actually works! After 20 long years, props to Microsoft's security system. Anyway, if you're curious, the process is pretty simple. You need to format a USB to FAT32, download the necessary files from the GitHub page, place a CFW like Aurora in the USB, and load up one of the two games to begin the process. However, do note that it takes some time, and has a lower success rate (20 minutes, 30% success rate). It's all because unlike a permanent solder, this is a software-only exploit, which may fail to trigger sometimes.

Now, the question is, if it isn't surefire and lasting, what's the point even? Well, for starters, it was proof of concept, and as expected, development followed. As of writing this piece, a new exploit called ABadAvatar is available, which builds upon this discovery, and has much better chances. It doesn't even need the above games. All you have to do is put the new exploit files on your USB, and a patched Avatar will be created on your Xbox that initiates the jailbreak (Don't log into this profile, just stay on the "select profile" screen). Well, it's still not persistent, but at least the Xbox 360 avoids a surgery.