Study Shows AI Can Pass The Turing Test More Reliably Than Humans

Before you join Gen Z in its hatred of AI and rush your local data center with a hammer in hand, there are some important caveats to keep in mind. First, the Turing test isn't the most scientific. It's extremely subjective, relying both on the judgment of the human evaluator and on the responses of the other human participant. It also only reports a single, binary metric, whether or not a machine was able to fool the single human judge.

Also of note is that the best results (the 73% for GPT-4.5 and 56% for LLaMa-3.1-405B) came when the models were prompted to adopt a young, introverted, chronically-online persona. That suggests that the model's ability to pass may rely on steering the model toward a specific conversational style rather than on general intelligence or a model's innate adaptability. The only, very specific takeaway is that in short text conversations, under a specific experimental design, it's possible for an LLM to be mistaken for a person more often than the person it's paired against.

That said, as the authors point out, it does raise concerns about the growing risks around deception, trust, and the limits of human detection in casual conversation with AI (which has also been shown to affect your brain). It's also worth mentioning that an AI had already passed the Turing test as far back as early last year, and models have only continued to become more sophisticated since.