5 Emergency Features To Enable On Your iPhone Before It's Too Late

While Apple's iPhone can be a great tool for keeping in touch, capturing memories, surfing the web, and entertainment, it's also a useful safety tool in the event of an emergency. There are many safety features baked into the device to help you in the event of an unfortunate situation, whether it's when you feel unsafe, are lost, were in a car crash, or suffered a medical emergency.

Some of these features are enabled by default, like emergency satellite SOS, which works with iPhone 14 or later allowing you to text emergency services even if you're off the grid with no Wi-Fi or cellular connection. It's free for two years and requires a clear view of the sky to work automatically once you try to make a call in an emergency situation. Another feature that's on by default on supported iPhones and Apple Watches is Crash Detection, perhaps one of the Apple Watch safety features you maybe didn't realize existed. It will sound an alarm for 10 seconds, then contact emergency services on your behalf if a severe crash is detected.

But other features need to be manually enabled to work. As with any precautionary measure, you don't want to let these sit on your "to-do" list only to realize it's too late and you missed a valuable, potentially critical tool just when you needed it. A quick check through the settings of your phone will help you verify if the most useful emergency features are ready to go.