3 Of The Best Wearable Gadgets For Kids
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Introducing younger people to modern technology can be challenging. You want to stay connected with them while giving them enough freedom to grow, but also to protect them not only from the dangers of the world but also from those who would take advantage — like tech companies harvesting data. You may not want to hand them a phone or tablet, understandably, but you still want to stay in touch and keep a close eye on them. The solution might be wearable gadgets and smartwatches designed for kids. They strike a solid balance between freedom and fun, with parent-friendly features that help ensure their safety.
With the right wearable, you can track or check your kids' location, send secure messages or call them, and even let them interact with trusted contacts like grandparents or other family members. You probably shouldn't drop an AirTag in your kid's shoes, but a kids' smartwatch can serve a similar purpose. On the kids' side, the wearables might offer fun games, unique activities, enticing designs, and a host of features they'll love. You probably don't want to go too overboard looking for extra features. A common mistake people make when buying a smartwatch is chasing features they won't actually use, and that's certainly relevant here with kids' wearables and smartwatches. Tracking, reliable battery life, communication and connectivity, minor entertainment if that, and that's all a kids' smartwatch really needs.
But as with any wearable, not all devices are created equal. Some do precisely what they set out to do, and better than others. And that's why we've put together a reliable list of the best wearable gadgets for kids based on user reviews and top recommendations.
1. Best Overall: Bark Watch
The Bark Watch offers a host of features that set the bar for what a kids' wearable should be. It supports limited talk and text over LTE, 24/7 location tracking, and has an SOS emergency alert button. You have full control over contacts and who your kids can talk to. It's a no-nonsense way to keep in touch with your littles, and stay informed on their whereabouts via GPS monitoring and real-time alerts. Bark can ping you when your kids get home from school. The system will even scan messages for signs of bullying, predators, and dangerous speak — like suicidal ideation — between your child and contacts, and send you alerts.
The watch is water-resistant with an IP68 rating and tough enough for kids' adventures, with a 1.6-inch touchscreen display, a 700mAh battery for about two days of use per charge, and HD voice calling. A built-in 5-megapixel camera can be used to take photos. There is no video calling, no web browsers, no distractions, and no games onboard. However, your kids can track their steps.
Starting at $15 per month, the accompanying wireless plan allows talk and text, free access to Talkspace Go, and full access to the app and parental controls. The watch is available for $169 through Amazon or official channels. On Amazon, it has over 350 reviews with a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars. It's a top pick of Safewise with a high rating of 4.7 stars, and customers generally speak highly of it. They've referred to it as the "perfect smartwatch for kids" and say it offers "great piece of mind for parents." though others have raised concerns about the battery life.
2. Highly Rated: Verizon Gizmo Watch 3 Adventure
The Verizon Gizmo Watch 3 Adventure is advertised as having about three days of battery life per charge, which is backed up by user reports. It's also one of the most affordable month-to-month options at $10 per month with a $149 upfront cost ($100 for the watch with a $40 activation fee). The data plan includes text, talk, and location tracking. As a parent, you'll use the GizmoHub app to manage the device and check in with your child.
There's no camera at all in the Gizmo Watch 3 Adventure. That makes it a solid option if you don't want your child having access to a camera. It has a 1.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, an IP68 water-resistant rating, and an SOS button. You can expect full location tracking with safe zone support, step tracking, full parental controls with quiet mode, and it comes in a few colors.
The Gizmo 3 Adventure is a top pick from Safewise and Wirecutter, earning four-star ratings and high marks from both. Meanwhile, on Verizon, it has over 400 reviews and a 4.1-star rating, with most users saying they're satisfied with the watch. Some have said it's a "great starter device," that it's "very convenient," and a "great tool" for staying connected with your children. However, a few detractors say it's not worth the purchase, and the proprietary charger design could make it nearly impossible to find a replacement if yours breaks.
3. For Older Kids: TickTalk5
You may notice a few guides recommend the Apple Watch for older kids and teens, usually a cheaper model like the Apple Watch SE. That is a valid option, but if you're looking for something in between a full-fledged smartwatch and a more technically limited kids' version, the TickTalk 5 is a good choice. It's available on either the T-Mobile or AT&T networks, unlike Verizon with Gizmo, and has an upfront cost of $160. Plans start at $10 per month for talk, text, location tracking and video calls.
It uses real SMS and secure messaging, like a phone, with group chats and talk-to-text support. Moreover, it has precise location tracking via Google Maps and TickTalk's "smartpin" location marking. Parental controls, tracking, and devices are managed via the TickTalk app. The TickTalk 5 also has kids games, supports music playback, and has a step counter. So, ultimately, it's a lot more fun and better suited to older kids with a little more leeway.
The watch is IP67 water-resistant and looks more like a conventional smartwatch than a brightly colored kids' watch. That's good news for tweens and teens who care about the style and design. On Amazon, it has over 3,200 reviews, by far the most of anything on this list, with a 4.2 out of 5 star rating. TickTalk 5 is highly rated by Forbes, and earned the "best battery life" title from Safewise. Customers praise the product and the brand's customer service, noting that the device is easy to set up and just as easy to use for kids. However, negative reviews point out battery issues, poor performance, and potential overheating. That doesn't seem to be the norm, but it's worth noting.
How we chose these products and why it matters
As a parent of two, I understand the importance of vetting new technologies that you might introduce to your children. For that reason, all featured wearables have a reasonable set of parental controls and security settings to keep your kids safe, such as the option to limit contacts or the people your children can message. Moreover, each wearable has received high marks from both reputable tech outlets, such as Wirecutter, and users who have shared their hands-on experiences.
There are also plenty of generic and no-name options, which were omitted because brands with an unknown track record present a heightened risk for user data protection. It's difficult enough to determine whether name brands can be trusted with user data, let alone sensitive data collected from children. That's before considering that spyware can track everything you do on both Android and iPhone devices, and may extend to other smart devices, like tablets and wearables. The point being, it's a sensitive area of modern tech, and the goal was to stick with more reputable options. That doesn't mean these devices and manufacturers can absolutely be trusted and that others cannot. It just means these were the most relevant options for the guidelines.