4 New Features Coming To Your Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung released a slew of new AI-powered features to its Galaxy Watch lineup in 2026, including several new health-focused updates. The new features are set to arrive on Galaxy Watches starting June 8, and Samsung says they will help turn your smartwatch into a "proactive, intelligent health partner." It will accomplish this goal by putting more health data at your fingertips while also using AI to help gather, sort, and break down exactly what all that information means.

Each of these new features appears to focus on telling the story of your body's ongoing health with greater fluidity and personalization. Samsung says they'll release the newest Galaxy Watch first, with older models like the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic getting the features later. These new features are all part of Samsung's attempts to extend what you rely on your Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy platform as a whole to accomplish. On top of these new features, Samsung also recently started testing a new way to use Galaxy Watches to help prevent muscle loss from GLP-1s.