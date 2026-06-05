RAM Is Reportedly Back In Production — But It Still Won't Be Enough

The AI bubble has done more harm than good for the average user. Companies snapped up all the RAM chips they could to power their data centers, which resulted in shortages that made the prices of everyday gadgets skyrocket. Manufacturers are finally making moves to address concerns, but just because components will become affordable again doesn't mean they will be fast.

During the ongoing Computex 2026 expo, outlets such as Tom's Hardware learned that many computer hardware companies are retrofitting production lines to produce DDR4 memory and compatible motherboards. This move is in direct response to increased demand for more affordable components. According to Tom's Hardware, an anonymous motherboard manufacturer stated it would ramp up DDR4 production due to "a double-digit increase in sales over the last quarter," while another cited a "collapse" of motherboard sales.

Even though companies are promising to produce DDR4 RAM again, don't expect to see the chips on store shelves at your local Micro Center anytime soon. While these manufacturers have the capabilities to make DDR4 RAM, they retrofitted these production lines to start producing other products a long time ago. Reallocating company resources to churn out DDR4 will take a while; one company told Tom's Hardware that it probably won't be able to ramp up production until the latter half of 2026. Don't be surprised if stores can't stock enough RAM until 2027 at the earliest.