Is DDR4 RAM Still Worth Buying In 2026?

Thanks to the ongoing AI-related chip shortage, pricing for computer parts like RAM and graphics cards has risen exponentially, with the price of DDR5 RAM estimated to rise further, up to 63% according to TrendForce. If you were hoping to build a new PC anytime soon, you have a couple of options. You can purchase slightly older parts, which you may be able to get cheaper, or you can spend far more than you probably want to on the newest parts. But are older parts still worth it? And chiefly, is DDR4 RAM still worth buying? Here's what you need to know.

First, it's important to note that DDR4 is still more expensive than it should be, as all RAM has risen in price due to demand. For example, one DDR4 kit of 32GB of RAM on Amazon used to cost around $170 back in January 2026. However, due to increasing demand led by AI development and data centers, the price of that same set of RAM has jumped as high as $260 before leveling out at $220.

By comparison, a 32GB set of DDR5 RAM has been over $360 since January, with prices as high as $439.99. While the price does appear to have leveled out some, as the market price has fallen slightly, it's unclear if demand for DDR5 will drop significantly enough to matter. And this doesn't even take into account the rising price of SSDs, either.