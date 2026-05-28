A Budget Gaming PC For Under $1,000 Is Still Possible - Here's How

However, building your own PC isn't for everyone. While it's easier now than it ever has been in the past, with the glut of online resources and tutorials, it's still an onerous process, and can often include a frustrating amount of trial and error. For those who just don't want to commit to the effort of a DIY build, or who don't have the time to fit one into a packed schedule, there are budget prebuilt PC options if you're smart and patient.

The key to shopping prebuilts is timing. There are some obvious windows where prices will be depressed, like around Black Friday. Many prebuilt manufacturers are now even being included in sales at specific retailers, like Amazon's Prime Days (or counterprogramming with sales of their own). But there are also some more niche periods where shopping prebuilts is advantageous. These include moments like the release of a new GPU lineup, when the previous generation is likely to be discounted.

You should also keep your eyes peeled for major retailer clearance cycles in January and late summer, when inventory refresh often means deep discounts. Regardless of when you shop, be strategic about how you shop. Don't ask "Is this PC good?" but instead something like "how many FPS per dollar am I getting with this build?" Prioritize the GPU, and start with baseline RAM and storage. You can always upgrade later.