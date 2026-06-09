4 Huge Monitors That Might Be Too Extreme For You

Massive and extreme screens have always been showstoppers at various expos, like CES. See-through screens, 3D TVs, rollable screens. They're all waiting to seep onto shelves once the costs have been figured out. However, when it comes to making "extreme" monitors, you'll find some truly bizarre oddities.

Monitors have a little more of a requirement-based system than a TV. With TVs, these are devices that will sit meters away from the viewer, and often don't rock the boat outside of size, currently. Monitors, however, need to be usable and comfortable to look at when on a desk, inches away from your face. So what happens when Samsung or BenQ decides that 48 or 55-inch screens should be the new norm?

Well, that's how you end up with the Samsung Odyssey Ark, or reaching further back, how you wind up with a 43-inch projection-based screen in 2008. These monitors all sound like great ideas on paper, but not one of them will be great if you lose your mouse on the screen or your PC simply doesn't have the juice to meet them at the recommended resolution.