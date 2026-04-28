5 Of The Best Tech Content Creators You Should Be Following In 2026
The consumer technology industry is fast-paced, with companies releasing a variety of devices every year, making it hard to keep up. Just check the news, and you'll realize that there are new phones, laptops, smart TVs, smart home devices, and more on an annual basis, and with various models on offer from each company. One of the best ways to stay updated on the latest devices is to follow publications that have a strong reputation in the tech circles.
However, if you're someone who prefers to consume information in video form, there are many tech content creators on platforms like YouTube that will satiate your needs. But you shouldn't just follow any content creator that you come across. YouTube is filled with many videos that do nothing but gloss over what's already highlighted in the spec sheet of a product instead of offering deeper insight into what you should expect, and some creators specialize in viral tech hacks that don't work.
We've done deep research to compile a list of some of the best tech content creators that you should be following, who are really knowledgeable and aren't afraid to get their hands dirty when reviewing products or giving in-depth education about different technical topics in the realm of tech.
Linus Tech Tips
If you want a channel that isn't afraid of diving deep into technical topics, you should give Linus Tech Tips a follow, as it's one of the best tech channels around. According to YouTube's public channel information, this channel has been around for nearly two decades, having been started in 2008. Linus Sebastian, LTT's founder, is one of the most recognizable names in the industry, as he's been talking tech publicly since his time with NCIX circa 2007.
LTT covers a wide variety of topics and products in the realm of tech, and most videos uploaded are typically focused on the technical side of things. You'll find a variety of videos that include product reviews, buying guides, and deep hands-on analysis of certain topics that you wouldn't typically find online, like the difference between a $30 and $30,000 smart TV. You might also come across trending news from time to time, and even then, the channel delves deeper into the topic to offer more insight instead of just regurgitating information, like details on what's behind the current RAM crisis driving gadget prices higher.
The channel also covers tech content about the hosts, such as their PC or monitor upgrades, which gives you more insight and helps you make better decisions when you're in the market for similar items. While some of the video titles on the channel might come off as outright clickbait, the content is usually in-depth and will likely satiate your needs when you're researching something. The channel uploads videos consistently, so you'll likely have something new to watch every single week.
Hardware Unboxed
Unlike the Linus Tech Tips channel, which covers all things technology, Hardware Unboxed is a dedicated channel that specializes in PC hardware and games. With over a decade since joining YouTube, the channel has published over 2,300 videos to date. If you're interested in deep technical videos about PC hardware and gaming, this is the tech content creator you want to follow, as most of the videos are in-depth and long, with some of the recently uploaded ones as of this writing running close to half an hour or slightly more.
This channel covers CPU and GPU reviews, with hands-on testing and technical benchmarks to give you a full picture of what you should expect if you're considering upgrading your setup. It also offers buying advice by comparing the various CPUs and GPUs. Hardware Unboxed dives deep into how you can make the most of your setup when playing games by covering topics like the best DLSS configurations to use and the best OS for gaming.
It also does comparisons that you wouldn't typically think about, like whether there's a performance difference between various Nvidia GeForce 5070i models sold by different companies like Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte. By following this channel, you won't miss out on the latest in the PC hardware segment, as it covers important news that affects the products they cover.
Tech Spurt
If you'd like to stay up to date with the latest smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets, Tech Spurt is the content creator that you should follow. He is based in the U.K. and has been creating videos since 2018, with over 2,400 currently published on his YouTube channel. Since he isn't in the U.S., he has the chance to review far more smartphones than those officially sold stateside from companies like Oppo, Vivo, Poco, Infinix, and Xiaomi. So if you want to know about the latest models, including some of the coolest phones that aren't sold in the U.S., Tech Spurt is worth a look.
He primarily focuses on smartphones and tablets, and his videos don't just scratch the surface but delve deeper into what you should expect. He also uploads compilations of the best phones based on the price, specific features, or overall performance, which makes his channel a valuable resource if your current phone is giving you all the signs that it's time to upgrade, and you haven't decided on what you should buy. While he covers other kinds of tech products such as headphones, earbuds, and smartwatches, you'll find far more content about smartphones than any other gadget.
Just Josh
Another tech content creator that you should be following in 2026 is Just Josh. This channel is roughly seven years old as of this writing, but it is a great resource if you want to stay up to date with all things related to laptops. The channel doesn't have as many subscribers as some of the biggest creators on YouTube, but the quality of the content and primary focus on laptops make it a valuable resource. It uploads videos that cover the latest laptop models on the market with in-depth reviews that go further than the specs by analyzing the display, speakers, keyboard, battery life, and software.
The reviews also test the general performance with CPU benchmarks, fan noise, GPU performance, and the channel even goes ahead and tests how hot a laptop can get when running resource-intensive programs and how it performs when playing different gaming titles. The channel is valuable when shopping, as it publishes buying guides regularly listing models that are best for different kinds of needs, including the best laptops to buy overall.
CalebRated
CalebRated is one of the newest channels, and it's slightly over a year old as of this writing. The channel was founded by Caleb Denison, a veteran tech journalist who has been in the field for more than 15 years. The channel is a one-stop shop for keeping up with the latest developments in the smart home entertainment segment of consumer tech and leans more toward smart TVs. So if you want to stay updated on the latest developments in the smart TV space, this is the tech content creator that you should give a follow in 2026.
Caleb reviews some of the latest TV models on the market with in-depth analysis that covers more than just the specifications and owns appropriate tools for testing the picture quality. His reviews measure the HDR brightness, white balance, and color volume, offering a complete picture of a TV's display quality. The channel also keeps you updated on the latest technology in the TV segment, like Sony's so-called True RGB display technology. He also offers comparisons between various smart TV models and TV display technologies, tips on how to pick your next set, and the best settings to optimize your watching experience. In a nutshell, this is the creator gives you the nitty-gritty details about TVs.
How we selected the best tech content creators
The internet is full of tech content creators. Some offer generalized content while others have a certain niche that they focus on. The key guiding principle for our selection was content creators who have deep knowledge and do more than just go over the specs when reviewing gadgets. We looked for creators who review products in-depth, performing benchmarks and analysis that give you more information about a product.
Our list includes content creators who have channels on YouTube and whose content either touches a variety of gadgets or is mainly focused on a specific niche. We selected Linus Tech Tips for its focus on general topics in the consumer tech segment. However, the rest of the list includes creators that primarily focus on various niches within the wider consumer technology segment for a balance.