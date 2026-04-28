5 Of The Best Tech Content Creators You Should Be Following In 2026

The consumer technology industry is fast-paced, with companies releasing a variety of devices every year, making it hard to keep up. Just check the news, and you'll realize that there are new phones, laptops, smart TVs, smart home devices, and more on an annual basis, and with various models on offer from each company. One of the best ways to stay updated on the latest devices is to follow publications that have a strong reputation in the tech circles.

However, if you're someone who prefers to consume information in video form, there are many tech content creators on platforms like YouTube that will satiate your needs. But you shouldn't just follow any content creator that you come across. YouTube is filled with many videos that do nothing but gloss over what's already highlighted in the spec sheet of a product instead of offering deeper insight into what you should expect, and some creators specialize in viral tech hacks that don't work.

We've done deep research to compile a list of some of the best tech content creators that you should be following, who are really knowledgeable and aren't afraid to get their hands dirty when reviewing products or giving in-depth education about different technical topics in the realm of tech.