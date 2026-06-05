New Solar Breakthrough Could Be A Game Changer For Fresh Water And Lithium

Even though over 70% of the Earth is covered in water, only an extremely small percentage of our planet's water is drinkable; the rest is too salty to drink. If we want to make more, there is a process called desalination which can remove salt from seawater and make it potable, but the issue comes down to scalability. However, some people believe specialized solar panels could be the solution.

Recently, researchers from the University of Rochester in New York published a study in Light: Science & Applications that outlined a new desalination technique. The technique revolves around an aluminum panel etched using femtosecond lasers (lasers that pulse so fast they can only be measured in one-quadrillionth of a second). Thanks to the laser etching, the aluminum panel not only absorbs light but also becomes superwicked: It attracts water to an almost supernatural degree.

When the panel comes into contact with salt water, a thin film of water is pulled up, completely defiant of gravity, and evaporates using solar energy, leaving behind crystallized salt and other minerals. While the evaporated gas is recollected as salt-free water, the superwicked surface also moves salt crystals onto the edge of the panel, keeping the main surface clean and efficient. Not only is the process self-sufficient, but it also solves the problem of other desalination projects: It doesn't discharge brine (a highly saline water that is poisonous to sea life). Normally, brine pools in at the bottom of the ocean and forms underwater lakes that kill anything that enters, so you can imagine the threat a sudden stream of brine in open waters can pose.