10 Emerging Battery Innovations That Could Change The World

It's probably not an exaggeration to say that the world has become battery-powered. We're long past the days of batteries being something you needed for a flashlight or a Walkman. Our computers, smartphones, and even our cars rely on battery technology to work. Energy storage matters on an industrial scale, too. Renewable energy from solar and wind, for example, has to be stored if you can't use it right away. Solar power isn't much use when the sun goes down, but with great battery technology, you can store it for later.

The problem is that our mass-produced lithium-ion battery technology has a few significant issues. It's pretty volatile and requires robust safety measures to prevent violent flameouts. It's why you should know the warning signs that your lithium-ion battery might catch fire!

Current lithium-ion batteries also have relatively low durability, which is why you need to replace your phone or laptop battery every few years, since each recharge wears it out a little. All around the world, scientists and engineers are working on battery technologies to improve safety, durability, charging speeds, and other aspects of battery technology. These 10 emerging technologies are either already entering the market or appear poised to revolutionize our lives.